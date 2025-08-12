Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Three injured in a road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, Aug 12 (APP):Three people injured in a collision between a car and rickshaw on Mahmood Kot road near Turkey Bypass on Tuesday morning.
According to rescue,the accident occurred due to over-speeding by both vehicles that causes the collision between a car and rickshaw.
As a result,Mazhar Abbas(48),Gulam Farid(51) and Hamza(18) sustained multiple injuries.
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the injured to the hospital for the medical treatment.
