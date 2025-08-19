Three injured in a road accident

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Aug 19 (APP):Three people were injured in a road mishap at Mahmood Kot road near Turkey bypass Tuesday morning.

According to report,the incident occurred when a car collided with a rickshaw Mahmood Kot road near Turkey bypass.

As a result,Mazhar Abbas(48),Ghulam Farid(51) and Hamza(18) sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the injured to the hospital for medical treatment.

Rescuers quoting the eye witnesses claimed that the accident caused by over – speeding by both of vehicles on the road.