Tuesday, August 19, 2025
HomeDomesticThree injured in a road accident
Domestic

Three injured in a road accident

7
- Advertisement -
MUZAFFARGARH, Aug 19 (APP):Three people were injured in a road mishap at Mahmood Kot road near Turkey bypass Tuesday morning.
According to report,the incident occurred when a car collided with a rickshaw Mahmood Kot road near Turkey bypass.
As a result,Mazhar Abbas(48),Ghulam Farid(51) and Hamza(18) sustained multiple injuries.
Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the injured to the hospital for medical treatment.
Rescuers quoting the eye witnesses claimed that the accident caused by over – speeding by both of vehicles on the road.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan