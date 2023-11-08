Three illegal money exchangers held; foreign, local currencies recovered

PESHAWAR, Nov 08 (APP): The FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar on Wednesday conducted a raid in the renowned area of Chowk Yadgar here and arrested three illegal money exchangers while recovering foreign and local currencies in huge amounts.

According to FIA, the accused were running the business of money exchange without any legal document or license, adding that Rs 3.2 million, 1050 Euros, 900 US Dollars and 5000 Saudi Riyals were recovered from the accused.

The FIA team also recovered receipts of Hundi references. Cases were registered against the accused.