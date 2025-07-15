Three illegal crush plants sealed in Chhuna Abbottabad

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Jul 14 (APP):In a continued crackdown on illegal stone crushing operations, district administration on Monday sealed three unauthorized crush plants in Chhuna Tehsil Abbottabad, for violating the Environmental Protection Act.

Acting on special directives issued by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Khan led a team comprising the Assistant Director Industries, Assistant Director Mines & Minerals, and Assistant Director Environment Protection Agency to inspect the site.

During the visit,the team reviewed residential properties affected by pollution and dust generated by the illegal crushing operations. After confirming violations, the officials sealed three crushing units operating without proper authorization and environmental compliance.

Legal action has also been initiated against those responsible for running the plants, with officials reaffirming their commitment to protect the environment and ensure public safety in affected communities.

Authorities stated that such operations not only pose serious environmental hazards but also compromise the health and well-being of nearby residents.

The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to enforce environmental laws and hold violators accountable.