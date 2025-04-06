Three held with 50 litres & 34 bottles of liquor

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 06 (APP): The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday continued operations against liquor suppliers and held three accused with over 50 litres of liquor and 34 bottles of liquor.

According to the police spokesman, the Civil Lines Police in the operation conducted on a tip-off arrested Sunil Raza recovering 34 bottles and 20 litres of liquor from his possession.

Similarly, the Bani Police nabbed two accused Iqbal and Tauqir with 20 litres and 15 litres respectively.

Meanwhile, three accused Faisal, Vakil and Imran were arrested by Waris Khan, Westridge and Taxila Police respectively on the recovering of a 30-bore pistol with ammunition each from them.