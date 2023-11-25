Three held for selling bread on low weigh in Quetta

QUETTA, Nov 25 (APP):District administration arrested three Tandoor owners for selling bread on low weight in respective area of Quetta on Saturday.

Magistrate Kuchlak Muhammad Harifal told APP that on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Quetta, he led the district administration team and conducted raid at respective areas including Shehbaz Town, Arbab Town, Jinnah Town and Kuchlack area and apprehended three Tandoor owners for selling breads on low weight after receiving complaints of public in this regard.

He said that some hotels’ owners and bakeries were imposed fine on poor sanitary and volition of price control in the area, despite one milk seller was also arrested involved in violation of price control.

He said that such action would be continued in order to ensure implementation price control and weight of bread for provision of facilities to public.