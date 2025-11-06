Three held for poisoning woman to death in Gujar Khan

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 06 (APP):The Gujar Khan Police arrested three suspects for allegedly poisoning a woman to death after obtaining her jewellery through deception.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Thursday, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, taking notice of the shocking incident, had ordered the immediate arrest of the accused and sought a report from the Superintendent of Police Saddar.

The spokesman said a case was registered against the three nominated suspects under sections relating to murder and sexual assault on the statement of the victim’s husband, who claimed that the accused had obtained jewellery from his wife through deception, blackmailed her, and later poisoned her.

“All three accused have been arrested, and the investigation is underway under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation,” he added.