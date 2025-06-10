44.9 C
Domestic

Three girls drown in Indus River, boy in Thal canal

20
DARYA KHAN, Jun 10 (APP):Three girls on Tuesday drowned in Indus river while a boy  drowned in Thal canal.
The police spokesman said a six years girl slipped and fell into the river while the two cousins tried to rescue her and also drowned .
The local people found the bodies in the river after a long and arduous search, he added.
Meanwhile in another incident, a boy drowned in Thal canal while taking bath in Wathowala area, he added.
The spokesman said the concerned police had registered cases.
