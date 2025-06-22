Three drugstores challaned

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Jun 22 (APP): Acting on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Drug Task Force, Deputy Drug Controller Dr Faheem Zia conducted surprise inspections at various medical stores in Tehsil Shahpur on Sunday.

According to official sources, during the raids, significant quantities of unregistered and undocumented medicines including controlled drugs and narcotics were recovered from three medical store owners: Mumtaz, Zohaib, and Feroze. Legal proceedings were initiated under the Drug Act 1976, and formal challans were sent to the District Quality Control Board, Sargodha, for further legal action.

Samples of five different types of medicines were collected from Khan Medical Store and dispatched to the Drug Testing Laboratory in Rawalpindi for quality verification, Deputy Drug Controller Dr Faheem Zia added.