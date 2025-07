- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 08 (APP):The police claimed to have arrested three drug traffickers, including a woman, and seized ice and heroin.

According to the police spokesperson, Roshanwala police arrested Nasir with 1.6kg of heroin while D-Type police apprehended two accused, Saba and Ghulam Haider, and recovered 2.1kg heroin and 100-g ice.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.