Three drug peddlers held

GUJRAT, Feb 28 (APP): Police on Saturday arrested three suspects during a crackdown on drug dealers and illegal weapon holders in Sarai Alamgir.

According to police,the operation,directed by District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq and supervised by DSP Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed Makeen,led to three arrests.

Police arrested Saqib Ali,r/o Purani Jhelum with 1240 grams of charas and Syed Momin from Mohallah Islam Pura, who was found in possession of 10 liters of illegal liquor.In a separate raid,police apprehended Tauseef Zafar,recovering a 9mm pistol.

Separate cases have been registered and further investigation was underway.