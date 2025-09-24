Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Three drug peddlers arrested in Shankiari; huge quantity of narcotics seized

MANSEHRA, Sep 24 (APP):In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, Shankiari Police Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered a large quantity of narcotics.
According to police sources, during the operation, police recovered 7.275 kilograms of hashish, 1.044 kilograms of ice, and 680 grams of heroin.
Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur.
The arrested suspects were identified as Altaf, son of Abdullah, resident of Geruwal Dhodial; Saddam Hussain, son of Tariq Mahmood, resident of Jabori; and Idrees, son of Abdul Qayyum, resident of Banda Peeran.
