Three die, two injured in road accident
Domestic

Three die, two injured in road accident

111
BAHAWALPUR, Jun 22 (APP):At least three persons lost their lives and two others were injured when their speeding motorcycles collided, head on, in the Head Rajkan area of Yazman tehsil.
Rescue 1122 said that two speeding motorcycles collided in Toba Azeem Wala, Head Rajkan, of Yazman tehsil, leaving five people critically injured. Three of them succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Rescuers shifted one body and two injured to Tehsil Headquaters Hospital. Two bodies were taken away by the families.
Head Rajkan police have been investigating the incident.
