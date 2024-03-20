Three days polio drive set to start in DG Khan

DG KHAN, Mar 20 (APP):The three-day anti-polio drive would start from the 25th of March where about eight lac children be administered vaccines across the district.

A meeting reviewed the arrangements of the campaign with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Zaman in the chair here on on Wednesday.

The meeting was that the about 800562 children would be given the drops in the stipulated time frame to protect them from lifelong crippling.

He said the team was ready to hit the field with utmost force to eradicate polio from the soil of the country. The DC said the teams’ members were assigned duty at border areas and would be provided complete security.

He expressed resolve to overcome flaws being experienced in the previous campaign launched here. Dr. Kamran Mustafa, Huma Mehdi, Zubair, and other officers of the concerned departments participated in the meeting.