Three-day calligraphy, painting exhibition held at Punjab Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, Feb 14 (APP):A three-day exhibition and workshop of calligraphy and painting was organized in collaboration between Dastan Art Studio and the Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi, showcasing a range of artistic works.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan inaugurated the exhibition and undertook a special visit to the displays.

Speaking on the occasion, she appreciated the artists’ work and said such cultural programmes provide opportunities for young talent to progress and promote positive activities in society.

The exhibition featured calligraphy and paintings in diverse styles, which were widely appreciated by visitors.

Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Muhammad Shakoor thanked the participants and distributed certificates.