Three dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Ghulam Muhammad Abad police busted a three-member dacoit gang involved in more than one dozen of dacoity incidents here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, a police team conducted a raid and arrested ring leader Abdul Rehman alias Munna and accomplices Zubair and Dawoo and recovered cash, cell phones and illicit weapons.

The accused were record holders and wanted by police in more than 12 dacoity cases.

Interrogation from accused in underway, however legal action has been initiated against them.