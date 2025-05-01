37.8 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticThree CTD officials martyred, two terrorists killed in encounter
Domestic

Three CTD officials martyred, two terrorists killed in encounter

6
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, May 01 (APP):Three personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were martyred and two terrorists killed during an exchange of fire in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A CTD spokesperson told media here Wednesday that the exchange of fire took place in the Spina Tangi area of Bannu between CTD personnel and terrorists.
In the exchange, three CTD officials were martyred and two were injured.
The martyrs include ASI Binyamin, Constable Inam, and Mansoor. The injured personnel include Wafid Khan and Imran.
In retaliatory fire by the CTD, two terrorists were killed. Their accomplices managed to flee along with the injured ones.
Weapons, ammunition, IEDs, and hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists.
The police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan