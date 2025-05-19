36 C
Islamabad
Monday, May 19, 2025
Domestic

Three children die after consuming toxic sweets in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, May 19 (APP):In a gloomy incident occurred in  Nowshera district on Monday, three children lost their lives after reportedly consuming toxic sweets.
The mother of the children was currently in critical condition, police informed.
The tragic event took place in the area of Azakhel Bala, where two sisters and their younger brother were fatally affected after consuming some poisonous sweets.
Rescue sources, the deceased children have been identified as 8-year-old Maryam, 6-year-old Hareem, and 4-year-old Yoman.
Emergency services immediately transported the children’s bodies for post-mortem examination, while their mother was rushed to Qazi Hussain Ahmed Memorial Hospital in Nowshera for urgent medical treatment.
Police and other relevant authorities have launched a formal investigation into the incident.  Samples of the sweets have been sent to a laboratory to determine the type of poison involved and identify those responsible.
