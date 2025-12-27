Three arrested in sexual abuse case of 11-Year-old girl

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 27 (APP): Police have arrested three individuals, including a woman, in connection with the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl in the Kahuta area here on Saturday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani has taken notice of the incident.

According to police spokesperson, the victim was residing in the home of the woman who has been taken into custody.

The girl has undergone a medical examination as part of the investigation. Senior police officers are directly supervising the case to ensure a thorough and transparent inquiry.

SP Saddar Anam Sher stated that solid evidence is being collected against the detained individuals and that the case will be pursued strictly on merit.

She emphasized that any form of abuse, harassment, or violence against women and children is absolutely intolerable.

The Rawalpindi Police spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with all efforts being made to bring the perpetrators to justice.