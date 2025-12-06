Three arrested in separate encounters, drugs and guns seized

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 06 (APP): Police arrested two drug peddlers and a robber in three separate encounters across City Jaranwala, Sadar and Airport areas, here on Saturday.

According to police, suspect identified as Badshah was caught in City Jaranwala with 1.2 kg of heroin, a pistol and a motorcycle after a shootout.

In Sadar,drug peddler namely as Taj was arrested with heroin and a pistol following another gun battle.

In the third incident occurred at Airport,where armed men attempted to rescue robber Arsalan.During a shootout, Arsalan was shot by his own gang and later recaptured. All injured suspects were taken to the hospital.

Further Investigation was underway.