Three arrested for blackmailing woman

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Mar 04 (APP):Fatehpur police registered a case against three individuals for blackmailing citizens using a fake social media account and doctored images here on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, three suspects — Tayyab Iqbal, Mohammad Tauseef and Aamir Sohail allegedly doctored images of Shahid Imran and Irfan’s female family members and later uploaded on fake social media account. They also extorted Rs.10,000 from them. The team raided and arrested all the three accused, while further investigation was underway.