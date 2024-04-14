Threats of lightning: PDMA issues guidelines

QUETTA, Apr 14 (APP):In view of casualties caused by rains and lightning, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued guidelines for public.

As many as eight people have so far died due to the lightening in parts of the Balochistan as heavy rains has started lashing almost all districts of the province since third day of Eid.

PDMA in a statement issued here on Sunday said, lightning usually strikes open and elevated places urging people to take precautionary measures.

“People must avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and do not keep shiny objects under open sky.

One must keep its self away from the iron objects including vehicles, poles, besides avoiding from plains, beaches and other open areas, PDMA said.

PDMA stressed that use of mobile phone game, landline phone, computer laptop in open be also avoided. “Do not travel on motorcycle, cycle, etc. During thunderstorms, PDMA further added.