Thousands of SEPCO consumers hit with detection bills

SUKKUR, Jul 14 (APP):The Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) has sent 24,300 detection bills to its consumers in April 2025, amounting to approximately Rs 14966 million. These bills were issued without proper justification, sparking widespread outrage among affected users. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Monday, has taken swift action, directing SEPCO to provide a detailed report on detection bills issued over the past six months.

The detection bills have imposed a significant burden on consumers, particularly those who use less electricity. Many consumers have received bills several times higher than their usual consumption, leading to widespread frustration and anger.

NEPRA’s audit revealed serious inconsistencies in SEPCO’s records, including a lack of proper documentation for detection bills and no justification for lump-sum charges. Detection bills were issued to low-usage customers and protected-category consumers.

NEPRA has directed SEPCO authorities to submit a detailed report on detection bills issued between January and June 2025, defer collection of disputed bills until further notice, and provide a separate response to the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce’s complaint within 7 days.

SEPCO has been given a deadline of 7 days to submit the required reports and respond to NEPRA’s directives. Failure to comply may result in further action from NEPRA, including potential fines and penalties.