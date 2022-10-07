Third Indonesian flight carrying medical team, humanitarian aid lands in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):The third Indonesia flight carrying humanitarian aid relief and medicines weighing 32 tons, along with a medical team, arrived in Karachi on Friday.

The aid was sent on the directives of President of Indonesia Joko Widodo to provide humanitarian assistance for the flood-affected Pakistani brothers, said a press release issued by the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad.

Earlier, Indonesia had also dispatched 90 tons of aid and logistic support to Pakistan on 27 September 2022 by two special aircrafts to support the flood relief efforts of Pakistan. Moreover, the Indonesian government is already in the process of disbursing USD 1 million humanitarian grant to the Pakistani government for the aid of flood victims.

The Indonesian Medical Team comprises 29 general practitioners, pediatricians, skin disease specialists, and paramedics representing health professionals from the Health Ministry, Armed Forces, National Police, and volunteers from the University of Andalas and the Islamic civil society of Muhammadiyah organization, it added.

The visiting Medical Team will be assigned to some flood-affected areas of Sindh Province with the coordination of NDMA and the Sindh Provincial Health Office.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Medical Team sent to Pakistan is the largest ever Indonesian team sent to other countries to deal with natural disasters. This health team will carry out humanitarian tasks for one month.