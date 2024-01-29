Thief gang busted, three held

MULTAN, Jan 29 (APP):City Shujabad police busted a notorious thief gang and arrested three members besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession here on Monday.

According to police sources, City Shujabad police under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Shamuddin launched a special operation against thieves and busted the notorious Irfan Gang.

The police arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Irfan, Sajjad and Zulifqar.

The police also recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 400,000 including two motorcycles, cattle, mobile phones and cash from their possession by tracing four cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.