Thief gang busted, ring leader held

arrest
MUZAFFARNAGAR, Jan 23 (APP):Daira Din Panah police Kot Addu on Tuesday busted a thief gang and arrested the ring leader involved in various cases across the district.
In line with special directives of the district police officer, the Daira Din Panah police launched a crackdown against criminals involved in stealing cattle and other valuables in the area.
The police busted the notorious Money Gang and arrested the ring leader Mudasir Imran.
The police also recovered stolen valuables including a motorcycle and cash from his possession.
Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminal, police sources added.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services