Thermal drone technology saves 2,000 lives in Punjab floods

LAHORE, Sep 14 (APP):Advanced thermal drone technology introduced by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has enabled the rescue of more than 2,000 people stranded in floodwaters across Punjab.

Rescue 1122 Punjab spokesperson Farooq Ahmad told Wealth Pakistan that the thermal drone technology technology has enhanced efficiency of rescue services, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

“The PSCA shares thermal images with our teams, which helps us locate and rescue people and even animals more efficiently,” he said.

He said that equipped with infrared sensors, the drones detect heat signatures of people and animals and convert them into thermal images.

These real-time feeds were transmitted to Rescue 1122 and district administrations, enabling swift location, assessment and rescue in flood-affected districts, including Sialkot, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujrat and Jhang, he added.

Farooq Ahmad said, “Technology has not only improved rescue operations but also saved valuable time during emergencies.”

He said, “We cannot stop natural disasters, but integrating advanced technologies like thermal imaging into disaster management can greatly reduce their impact.”

He emphasized that technology alone was not enough unless communities cooperate.

“If people start taking early warnings from the meteorological department seriously and prepare in advance, we can significantly minimize damage and save more lives,” he added.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority Director Omar Khayyam told Wealth Pakistan that Punjab’s successful pilot of thermal drone technology has set a precedent for South Asia. “We have successfully piloted thermal drone technology, which has already proven highly effective in countries like the United States and across Europe,” he noted, citing recent examples from Texas floods where similar drones were used to locate both survivors and victims.

He said that linking the technology with artificial intelligence could take disaster response a step further. “We at PSCA will always look for more innovations and developments to make people of Punjab safer,” he stressed.