Thar Coal to generate 2600 MW electricity this year: Khurram Dastgir

MITHI, Aug 25 (APP):Federal Minister of Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday said that Thar Coal Project would generate 2600 MW electricity this year and it would be one of the major energy project of the country.

Thar people have the right of employment in the project and in this regard directives were issued to the relevant companies, he said this while talking to APP during his visit to Thar Coal Block 1 and 2 and reviewed the power generation process.

He said the poor and elderly people of Thar have seen great miseries in the past, but the present government would provide health, education and employment opportunities to their new generation.

He said the coalition government would provide legal and constitutional rights to the people of Thar region. Matters regarding the provision of electricity to the villages of Thar were discussed and progress would be made in the coming days, he added.

The minister said the Thar Coal Project would bring prosperity not only to Thar but also for the entire country.

Khurram Dastgir recalled that Thar Coal project was launched in 2014-15 by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and now this project had been generating cheapest electricity for the people.

He said several.projects had been completed while some were in the final stages of completion, adding that Thar Coal Project would generate 2600 MW electricity during current year which would be added to the national gird.

APP/abd-kdr/ maq