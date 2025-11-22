Thai envoy calls on Governor Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):The Ambassador of Kingdom of Thailand to Pakistan Rongvudhi Virabutr called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed boosting bilateral ties during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan

and Thailand enjoy close and cordial relations. He said that the bilateral relations between the two countries are valued. He said that there are historical monuments of Buddha in Taxila in Punjab.

The Governor of Punjab said that there are vast possibilities to promote relations between the two countries in the field of religious tourism.

He said that the tree planted on the occasion of the visit of the King of Thailand to Lahore is present in the Governor House.

Governor Punjab said that there are vast opportunities to promote bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including tourism in Pakistan. The Governor of Punjab said that Pakistan wants good relations with all countries, including its neighboring countries.

Ambassador Rongvudhi Virabutr said that Lahore is a city with a historical and beautiful culture.

He reiterated his commitment to promote relations between Pakistan and Thailand in trade, culture and tourism.

The Thai envoy thanked the government for the proper care of the monuments of Buddha.

The Ambassador of Thailand and the delegation also visited historic Governor’s House.