TEVTA Punjab to hold one-day job fair at Govt College of Technology on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, Dec 07 (APP): The Punjab Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab (Placement Division) will organise a one-day job fair at the Government College of Technology Rawalpindi on December 9 (Tuesday) to provide employment opportunities to TEVTA graduates and current students of Rawalpindi district.

According to a TEVTA spokesman on Sunday, leading national and international companies, including Coca-Cola, Kohinoor Textile, NiaTel, Chiese, Pepsi, Emirates Builders, Suzuki and Haval, will participate in the event to conduct interviews and screening of skilled graduates in various technical fields.

The spokesman said the fair would serve as a direct link between the job market and skilled youth, describing it as an important step for professional development.

TEVTA Punjab Chairperson Brigadier (retd) Mohammad Sajid Khokhar will be the chief guest, along with Chairman J7 Group Maqbool Hussain, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sardar Tahir Mahmood and Director General Operations of TEVTA Aamir Aziz, besides office-bearers of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and other social figures.

The spokesman said TEVTA Punjab was committed to equipping youth with modern, industry-oriented skills and connecting them with genuine employment opportunities.