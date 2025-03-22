21 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Domestic

Tessori gives assent to Criminal Prosecution amendment bill

KARACHI, Mar 22 (APP):The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday approved the Criminal Prosecution Act -Amendment Bill.
 After the approval of the Governor Sindh, the Criminal Prosecution Act Amendment Bill comes into effect immediately, a Governor House communique said.
The Sindh Assembly has approved the Sindh Criminal Prosecution Service Amendment Act 2025.
Important amendments were made to the Criminal Prosecution Act in the Sindh Assembly.  Through this bill, the Sindh government has introduced new principles of criminal prosecution.
Under the amendment, prosecutors and all other members will work under the Prosecutor General.
