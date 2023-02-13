Terrorist attack on check post in Dera injures police constable

D.I.KHAN, Feb 13 (APP): A policeman got injured after the terrorists opened fire on Khutti Police check post in the limits of Dera Town Police Station, on Monday night.

According to police spokesman, terrorists, armed with heavy and advanced weapons, opened fire at the check post situated on Dera-Zhob road in the precincts of Dera Town Police station.

Due to the firing, police constable Imran got injured in the attack. Meanwhile, terrorists managed to flee from the scene.

After receiving the information, a heavy police contingent reached the site and started a search operation.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib along with DSP Sadar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and his squad also reached the site in quick response.