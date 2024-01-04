Terror financing cases increase in 2023: CTD KP

PESHAWAR, Jan 04 (APP):The number of terror financing cases has increased during the last year, according to a report by the Counter Terrorism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CTD KP) released here on Thursday.

According to the report released by CTD KP, “it says that there was an increase in terror financing cases during the past six years, and 90 terror financing cases were registered in KP during 2022 and 298 in 2023.”

A total of 960 people were named in terror financing cases, of which 311 were arrested and 44 were killed, reports said.

A sum of Rs 13.46 million was recovered in terror financing, and in the Peshawar region, 46 cases in 2022 and 179 cases in 2023 were registered in that regard.

One suspect was convicted in 179 cases of terror financing in the Peshawar region last year, and according to CTD, “Cases have also been registered for providing financial support to terrorists in the name of hundi, bank, smuggling, or donation.”