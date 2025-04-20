Tent Pegging vital for cultural heritage, healthy lifestyles: Governor Kundi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday highlighted that traditional sports like tent pegging are an essential part of the cultural heritage, connecting the younger generation to their roots and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

He attended a grand tent pegging competition held at Islamabad’s F-9 Park. He was accompanied by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

The event was hosted by former Mayor of Islamabad, Syed Zeeshan Haider Naqvi, and was attended by prominent personalities including renowned businessman Shahbaz Zaheer, PPP’s former provincial minister and provincial secretary for information Amjad Khan Afridi, and well-known spiritual figure and celebrated tent pegger, Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali.

Teams from famous tent pegging clubs across the country participated in the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the cultural significance of tent pegging, describing it as an ancient tradition of the subcontinent.

He said that while the sport continues to thrive in rural areas, it is also gaining popularity in urban centers.

The Governor also stressed that sports instill qualities such as unity, discipline, and tolerance in society.

He added that tent pegging not only enhances physical abilities but also sharpens mental agility.

Governor Kundi congratulated the organizers on the successful event and stressed the importance of holding such programs regularly in the future.

At the end of the ceremony, he distributed trophies and certificates among the teams that delivered outstanding performances.