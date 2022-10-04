Ten truckloads of veterinary medicines dispatched to Baluchistan

PESHAWAR, Oct 04 (APP):The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday dispatched ten truckloads of medicines and vaccines to flood affected areas of Nasirabad Division in Baluchistan.

The relief goods including medicines, vaccines for cattle and other needed items have been sent to flood-hit localities of Jafarabad and Suhbatpur districts. Four qualified teams of veterinary doctors have also been sent to these areas.

Speaking on the occasions, Secretary Livestock, Dr. Muhammad Israr said that veterinary experts would remain in these two districts for one month and work in collaboration with district administration to treat cattle.

He said that people living in remote areas of Baluchistan are totally dependent on their cattle adding that KP government would continue help flood victims in this hour of need and distress.