Ten terrorists killed in two separate operations in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, Mar 09 (APP): The security forces have killed some ten terrorists in two separate operations while three others got injured in North Waziristan from March 8-9, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The Military’s media wing informed that four terrorists were eliminated during an intelligence-based operation on March 8. Whereas, during the follow up sanitization operation, four more terrorists were successfully neutralized by the security forces, it added.

In a separate operation in North Waziristan District, movement of five terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces.

After an intense fire exchange, two terrorists, Terrorist Hazrat Umer and Terrorist Rehman Niaz were also sent to hell, while three other terrorists got injured.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.