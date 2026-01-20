Ten target offenders arrested

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jan 20 (APP):Police of the Dolphin Squad arrested at least ten target offenders involved in robberies, theft and other serious crimes.

According to an official spokesperson, the crackdown against target and proclaimed offenders was launched on the directions of CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, and the current success was achieved by the squad led by Waqar-ul-Hassan.

All ten accused were arrested from different parts of the city during checking of suspicious persons.

The CPO directed police to continue action particularly against history-sheeters to curb crime in the city.

He said protection of the lives and property of the people was the top priority of the police, for which all-out possible measures were being adopted.