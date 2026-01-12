Temperature in Peshawar drops to 1°C amid intense cold wave

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 12 (APP):A fresh wave of severe cold and freezing winds has disrupted daily life across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with temperature in Peshawar plunging to 1 degree Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department on Monday.

The ongoing cold spell has led to an unusual drop in temperatures from northern mountainous regions to plain areas, while dense fog has dominated several parts of the country. Both air and ground travel have been badly affected due to freezing winds and extremely low visibility.

Weather officials reported that temperature in many districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has fallen to low levels. The coldest temperatures were recorded in Bagrote at minus 6°C, and Dir minus 5C.

Dense fog has reduced visibility to dangerously low levels in various regions, forcing the closure of several motorway sections for traffic. The adverse weather conditions have also severely impacted flight operations, causing delays to dozens of domestic and international flights at different airports, leaving passengers stranded and distressed.

The Meteorological Department has warned that the intensity of cold and fog is likely to persist over the next few days.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the harsh weather conditions.