Teen torture incident: Three arrested following viral video

MULTAN, Aug 28 (APP):Police arrested three individuals involved in torturing a teenage boy, on the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Police said on Thursday that the three accused — Muhammad Asif, Zain Rehman, and Shahid Ali — had subjected 15-year-old Mohammad Zarar, who worked at Al Quresh Hotel near Clock Tower, to violence that sparked immediate public and official outrage.

In a statement, the CPO emphasized the police’s commitment to protecting citizens—especially children and women—and stated that cruel or inhuman treatment would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He assured the public that the police remain vigilant and dedicated to ensuring justice.