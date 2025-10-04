Teefi Butt arrested from Dubai in Balaj murder case

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 04 (APP):The main suspect in Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case, Khawaja Tareef Gulshan alias Teefi Butt, has been arrested from Dubai, according to the Punjab police sources.

The police carried out an operation with the help of Interpol to arrest the accused. Legal proceedings are underway to transfer Teefi Butt to Pakistan as soon as possible and it is expected that he will be brought to Lahore in the next few days.

It may be recalled that Ameer Balaj Tipu, who was a known figure of Lahore, was murdered some time ago. Teefi Butt was declared the mastermind in this high-profile case, who had fled the country and went into hiding in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai). The Punjab Police issued a red warrant for his arrest through Interpol.