Sunday, December 14, 2025
Domestic

Tech expo held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 14 (APP):A Tech Expo was organized at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in connection with its 20th convocation.
According to an official press release, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chanar and former Governor of Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman visited the Expo. Vice Chancellor IUB, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, was also present on the occasion.
Members of the Provincial Assembly, including Sohail Zahid Khan and Rana Tariq Khan, also attended the event. Vice chancellors from various universities were present, including Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed of Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan, Prof. Dr. Aamir Azam Khan of Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Technology, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar of Thal University Bhakkar, and Prof. Dr. Mazhar Ayaz of Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.
The Tech Expo showcased innovative projects in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Science, Data Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security. The distinguished guests visited different stalls and highly appreciated the students’ research work and technical skills.
