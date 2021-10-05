Teachers are intellectual guardians of society: CM

LAHORE, Oct 05 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday teachers were the intellectual guardians of society and they enjoy high status of spiritual fathers of their students.



In his message on Teachers Day, he said that teachers played an important role in the

lives of their students by molding budding personalities to grow as constructive citizens.



The CM said it goes without saying that students could achieve the pinnacles of glory

due to hard work and guidance of their teachers.



“On this day, I pay rich tributes to the teaching community. The teaching community has

been given the right status in the new Pakistan, he said and asserted that respect and

honor of teachers is binding on all of us”.

The teachers are the pride of the society as well as a benefactor of the nation, the CM said and vowed that respect of teachers

would be ensured.