Target set to create 30 more Sahulat Bazars in Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has set a target of completing 30 more convenience

markets in different cities of the province by June 30.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz’s Sahulat Bazars has provided cheap and quality goods and employment to people, this is a unique and first convenience market project.

The spokesperson said that the Chief Minister’s convenience market project has started lighting the stove

in the homes of 55 thousand families, 9200 people have got decent employment in 46 convenience

markets across the province.

Likewise, 85 million people have made purchases worth Rs 425 million in a year, 13 food items, including vegetables and fruits, were provided at wholesale rates in 46 convenience markets

and Rs110 million were saved.

The statement said that affordable and quality goods are being provided in Wazirabad, Chunian, Jaranwala, Chiniot, Khanewal, Bhalwal, Pattoki, Okara and Muzaffargarh, Maryam Nawaz set a target

of completing 30 more new convenience markets by June 30.

The spokesperson said that steps have been directed to be expedited to gradually establish

convenience markets in every tehsil of Punjab.