Tarar condoles with Mian Amer on demise of his sister

LAHORE, Oct 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday visited the residence of Mian Amer Mahmood, Chairman of Punjab Group and Dunya News Network.

On this occasion, the minister expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family on the passing of Mian Amir Mahmood’s sister.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and said that he was deeply saddened by the news.

“We share equally in the grief of the bereaved family,” said Attaullah Tarar who also prayed to the Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.