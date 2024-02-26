Tank’s Rescue 1122 service handles 16 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Feb 26 (APP): Rescue 1122, Tank handled a total of 16 emergencies and provided prompt services to citizens over the last week.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the service on Monday the total emergencies include 13 medical and three emergencies were recovery-related.

The control room of the emergency service received a total of 838 calls including 16 those of emergency and 215 were irrelevant calls.

It also reveals that the rescue 1122 service provided services in 19 referral-related emergencies including eight within the district and in 11 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.