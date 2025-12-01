Tangible research work imperative for agricultural development: Minister Kirmani

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 01 (APP): Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that tangible research work was the backbone of the agricultural development and the government was taking all possible measures for agricultural and livestock uplift in addition to strengthen academia-industry linkages.

He along with Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Parliamentary Secretary Osama Laghari, and Director General Agri Information Naveed Asmat visited University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, deans and directors.

The minister lauded the steps being taken on the part of the UAF in term of research work and trained human resources. He said that Punjab government had initiated billions of rupees microfinance programs for the agriculture sector, aimed to enhance productivity, support small farmers, and modernize agricultural practices in the province.

The seeders were being promoted among the farming community, he said, adding that the farmers were being facilitated to use the modern technology and to avoid burning of residues.

He directed the UAF scientists to come up with the different projects on agricultural challenges including organic matter. The government had established Foot and Mouth Disease Free Zone in Bahawal Nagar, he added.

He said that 10,000 high-power tractors were being provided to farmers across Punjab on subsidy. He further said that Chief Minister Punjab was generously providing resources to promote farm mechanization.

He highlighted that the Kisan Card was the government’s flagship initiative, through which millions of farmers benefitted.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the UAF and Agriculture Extension wheat drive was a hallmark step. He reiterated the government commitment to flourish the agriculture sector.

He urged the scientists to address the real issue of the farming community for flourishing the sector. He said that modern technologies must be demonstrated as a step towards agricultural revolutions.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said while lauding the agricultural initiatives of the Punjab government, said that the agricultural graduate internship, wheat campaign, Kisan package and other schemes were hallmark step for agricultural development. He said that the UAF was striving for agricultural development through excellent manpower, research and outreach.

The university was housing the international centers including Pak Korea Nutrition Center, D-8 Center, Confucius Institute, and Center for Advanced Studies and Seed Lab, he added.