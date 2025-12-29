Tando Adam Press Club elects new office-bearers for 2026

- Advertisement -

SANGHAR, Dec 29 (APP):The elections for the Tando Adam Press Club (Registered) for the year 2026 were held on Sunday, resulting in the unopposed election of Rana Mukhtar as president and Ashiq Hussain Saand as general secretary.

According to details, the general body meeting for the elections was chaired by Election Committee Chairman Waseem Farooqi and attended by all club members, including election committee members Imdad Rahi and Umar Farooq Qureshi.

By consensus, the general body elected Raziq Dino Mirepoto as vice-president, Malik Ahsan Ghori as joint secretary, Muhammad Suleman Saand as finance secretary, and Munawar Ali Qureshi as office secretary.

For the governing body, Waseem Farooqi, Imdad Rahi, Umar Farooq Qureshi and Javed Mustafa were elected as members.

The meeting concluded with members congratulating the newly elected office-bearers and expressing hope that they would work effectively for the welfare of journalists and the press club during their tenure.