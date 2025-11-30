Talented youth real strength of nation: minister

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP): Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said on Sunday that talented and dynamic youth represents real strength of the nation.

Speaking as guest of honour here at Alumni Awards 2025 ceremony, organised by the Beaconhouse Old Students Society, he added that such young individuals are not only excelling in their respective professional domains but also contributing positively to society through social welfare, creative innovation.and public service.

He added that talented youths accomplishments are a testament to the fact that when the standard of education is high, the future of a country becomes brighter on its own

Provincial Minister presented awards to Beaconhouse graduates who have demonstrated exceptional achievements across various fields. The ceremony was well-attended by a large number of alumni, students, teachers and distinguished guests.

He said that under the leadership of Punjab government is committed to bring effective reforms in the education sector and provide a modern, futuristic academic environment. He expressed confidence that with the continued collaboration of teachers, parents and educational institutions, Punjab will not only achieve greater progress in the field of education but also see its young professionals opening new avenues of opportunity.