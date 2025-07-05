Symbol of indomitable courage: Captain Karnal Sher Khan (NH) remembered 26 years on martyr’s legacy continues to inspire

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 05 (APP): Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), one of the most celebrated heroes of the Kargil War, was remembered with profound admiration and respect on his 26th martyrdom anniversary being observed on Saturday.

A shining example of unmatched courage, battlefield leadership, and patriotic zeal, Captain Sher Khan laid down his life while defending the motherland during the 1999 Kargil conflict and was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military gallantry award.

The 29-year-old officer of the Sindh Regiment who was posted in 12th Northern Light Infantry (NLI) fought valiantly under extreme conditions at an altitude of 17,000 feet in the Gultari sector along the Line of Control (LoC), inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

“Death was meaningless for this brave young officer, who fought like a lion against both the enemy and the harsh weather,” said Brigadier (Retd) Mahmood Shah, a senior defence analyst, while talking to APP.

“His leadership, and heroic performance so deeply impressed the Indian commanders that they formally acknowledged his bravery in a rare citation.”

Captain Sher Khan’s battlefield heroism compelled a senior Indian Army officer to write a letter of commendation, recognizing his gallantry and recommending he be honored posthumously by Pakistan.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan, both of the 12th NLI, embraced martyrdom in the Gultari area near Tiger Hill on July 5, 1999. In recognition of their ultimate sacrifice for Pakistan, both were posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider, joining the ranks of the most revered martyrs in Pakistan’s military history.

Born on January 1, 1970, in Nawan Kallay, Swabi district, Captain Sher Khan hailed from a family with a legacy of patriotism.

His grandfather participated in the 1948 Kashmir Freedom Movement and had always dreamed of someone from his family joining the armed forces.

It was he who affectionately gave his grandson the title of “Karnal” (Colonel), which later became an enduring part of his name.

After completing his intermediate education, Sher Khan joined the prestigious Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul in 1992.

He was commissioned into the 27th Sindh Regiment on October 14, 1994, and was later posted to the 12th NLI during the Kargil conflict.

Captain Sher Khan established and defended five vital posts at Gultari under intense enemy fire.

On July 5, 1999, Indian forces, backed by two battalions, launched a massive assault and managed to capture part of one post.

Defying all odds, Captain Sher Khan led a daring counterattack and reclaimed the lost ground, personally engaging the enemy in close combat.

He conducted numerous successful raids, including one where he entered an enemy camp and inflicted significant casualties. During one such fierce battle, he was fatally wounded by machine-gun fire and embraced martyrdom on the same day.

The martyrs legacy of Pakistani armed forces that started from Capt Muhammad Sarwar (NH) at Kashmir War in 1948 and was carried forward by Major Muhammad Tufail Shaheed (NH), Major Aziz Bhatti (NH) in 1965 War, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed (NH) and Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (NH) was continued by Capt Sher Khan Shaheed (NH) at Kargil War in 1999.

Known as the “Lion of Kargil,” Captain Sher Khan valour and determination became a source of inspiration for generations of Pakistani soldiers and citizens alike.

In tribute to the national hero, a mausoleum was built at his native village where he was laid to rest. A cadet college has also been established in his honor near his hometown in Ismaila, along the Swabi-Mardan Road.

Special prayers and Quran Khwani were held on his martyrdom anniversary for the elevation of his soul.

As the nation pays tribute to its valiant son, the best homage lies in serving Pakistan with sincerity, dedication, and unwavering commitment.