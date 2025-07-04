Syedal Khan visits Justice Jamal Mandokhel home to condole on death of his mother

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 04 (APP):Acting Chairman Senate Senator Syedal Khan on Friday visited the residence of Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Senator Bilal Mandokhel in Quetta and expressed his heartfelt sorrow over the death of their mother.

He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased, elevation of ranks and patience for the family and spent some time with the family and shared their grief equally.

Later, Syedal Khan also met the father and other family members of the innocent child Musawar Kakar, who was brutally martyred after kidnapping and expressed deep grief over this heartbreaking incident.

He assured the victim’s family that all possible steps would be taken to provide justice at the state level and prevent such crimes against humanity.

The Acting Chairman Senate said that targeting innocent children is extremely regrettable and condemnable and remaining silent on such incidents is a threat to the collective conscience.

He urged the government and relevant institutions to take immediate and effective action to bring the perpetrators to justice.